Edward Allen Sandy
Louisville - 85, formerly of Timberville, VA, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ed served in the US Army, and was an over the road trucker for many years when he was relocated to Louisville in 1980, as a Manager for Smith's Transfer. He continued in trucking with Hornady Transportation, serving as a Terminal Manager and Account Representative until he retired in 2000.
Ed was a member of Highland Park Masonic Lodge No. 865, Kosair Shrine Temple and a 32nd Degree Mason of the Valley of Louisville, Scottish Rite.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; an infant daughter, Barbara Sandy; and by his brothers William Sandy and Roy Sandy. Ed is survived by his children Kathryn Sandy (Irma) of El Paso, TX; Margaret Howser (David) of Louisville, KY; and Edward Sandy II (Pamela) of Port Republic, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christian (Bekah) Sandy of Seattle, WA; Kathryn (Tanner) Sandy-Miller of Alpharetta, GA; Jonathan and Emily of Louisville, KY; and two great-grandchildren: Eddie and Fiona.
The family will receive visitors at Theis Funeral Home in New Market, VA. between 6 and 8 PM on Friday June 28, and a graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29 at 4PM pm at St. Matthew's Cemetery in New Market, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Baptist Health Foundation of Greater Louisville in Ed's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019