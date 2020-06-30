Edward Anthony "Tony" Hayes
Louisville - 90, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born August 12, 1929 to the late William H. and Olga Marrillia Hayes. He is a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp., a retired Butcher for the old Dawson-Baker Co., and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his 4 daughters; Kathy Smiddy (Fred), Laurie Zinious, Julie Meredith (David), and Amy Offutt, (Joe). His sister Rita Pardon, and brother Albert Hayes. And his 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 pm at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., with a mass of Christian Burial at Noon on Friday at St. Joseph Church, 1406 E. Washington St. with interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are requested to St. Joseph Catholic Church
If you are attending the Mass, please be at church and seated by 11:30 am, we ask that all folks wear a mask, and social distancing during the visitation and Mass.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.