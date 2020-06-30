Edward Anthony "Tony" Hayes
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Anthony "Tony" Hayes

Louisville - 90, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born August 12, 1929 to the late William H. and Olga Marrillia Hayes. He is a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp., a retired Butcher for the old Dawson-Baker Co., and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He is survived by his 4 daughters; Kathy Smiddy (Fred), Laurie Zinious, Julie Meredith (David), and Amy Offutt, (Joe). His sister Rita Pardon, and brother Albert Hayes. And his 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 pm at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., with a mass of Christian Burial at Noon on Friday at St. Joseph Church, 1406 E. Washington St. with interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are requested to St. Joseph Catholic Church

If you are attending the Mass, please be at church and seated by 11:30 am, we ask that all folks wear a mask, and social distancing during the visitation and Mass.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved