Edward B. Maxwell
Louisville - Maxwell, Edward B., Sr., 97, of Louisville died Saturday March 14, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Pulaski, TN, retired electrician for the railroad, a World War II United State Army Veteran, and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
He is survived by three daughters Sister Amedee Maxwell; Joyce Maxwell and Jacqueline M. Reed (Guy); a son Edward Maxwell, Jr. (Catherine); 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
A private visitation will be held Monday March 23, 2020. Burial will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central Fort Knox, KY.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020