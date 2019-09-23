|
|
Edward B. "Eddie" Schnell
Louisville - Passed away on September 21, 2019.
Eddie was born on October 5, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late Edward B. Schnell, Sr. and Thekla Evers Schnell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Wagner; brother-in-law, JF Wagner; and great-nephews, Andrew Wagner and Jarrett Mynear.
He overcame physical and mental challenges, excelling at a job he loved. Eddie worked as a caretaker at George Rogers Clark Park, retiring from Louisville Metro Parks after 31 years of service. Eddie achieved the honor of Assistant Scout Master for Troop 22, for scouts with cerebral palsy. He was also voted "Schnitzelburg's NO. 1 Citizen", and was recognized by the Mayor's Committee for the Handicapped in 1973.
Eddie is survived by his sisters, Mary George Smith (Charles) of Sarasota, FL, and Patricia Harrison (Douglas); nieces and nephews, Christopher Wagner (Babs), Michael Wagner (Margaret), Jennifer Mynear (Douglas), Todd Smith (Tina), Charles Smith (Genie), Angela Seri (Alejandro), Julia Harrison (Joe Mandel), Chad Harrison (Tara), Craig Harrison (Carissa); beloved great niece and godchild, Claire Mynear; and many great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A Mass will be held Saturday at 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church (1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY 40245), with burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019