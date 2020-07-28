1/1
Edward Burton (Eddie) Barrickman
1939 - 2020
Edward Burton (Eddie) Barrickman

Eddie Barrickman born February 28, 1939 died July 26, 2020 under the care of Hosparus. Eddie was born to the late Robert Barrickman and Genevieve Barrickman Gardner. He received his business degree from the University of Louisville and went on to sell insurance with Transamerica Occidental Life for more than 30 years. Eddie had a passion for golf and was an avid U of K sports fan. He was a member of Middletown Christian Church for many years. Eddie leaves to celebrate his life, wife, Gladys Barrickman, son, Steven Rader Barrickman (Darla), brothers, Terry Barrickman(Ella), David Barrickman, step children, Patti Beyl, James Saylor and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie was preceded in death by son Richard Jason Barrickman and stepson Wesley Saylor. A memorial is planned for later in the fall. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Middletown Christian Church, 500 North Watterson Trail, Middletown, KY 40243.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
I was saddened this morning to learn of Eddie's passing. While our paths haven't crossed for years, when we were 'kids' the constantly crossed by our collective love for golf. He and I played in many, many golf tournaments as competitors. Eddie was an excellent golfer and everyone with whom he competed were always friends (afterwards). Eddie was a decent, kind and genuine 'kid' and remained that way into adulthood. It was an honor to have known Eddie Barrickman and my deep condolences are extended to his family.
J. Bruce Miller
Friend
