Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 South 6th Street
Edward C. Bowling Iii Obituary
Edward C. Bowling, III

Louisville - Edward C. Bowling III, 63, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life surrounded by those that he loved on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Edward was born in Louisville to the late Dr. Edward Bowling, Jr. and Genevieve Bowling. He spent the first half of his career as a geologist, and the second as a dedicated educator. He was also a member of Saint Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Wheatley Bowling; children, Matthew (Peggy), Steven (Katie), Jennifer B. Mullins (Triston), and Christopher; and 3 grandchildren.

Funeral Mass for Ed will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:00 am at Saint Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 South 6th Street. Visitation will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and then 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, May 12 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

Memorial contributions may be given in Ed's memory to the Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 11, 2019
