Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
7813 Shelbyville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Charles Brown


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Charles Brown Obituary
Edward Charles Brown

Louisville - Edward Charles Brown, 91, of Louisville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on April 24, 1927 in Taylorsville, IL. Edward joined the Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Sigsbee, a Fletchers class destroyer, when it was disabled by a Kamikaze suicide plane in April of 1947. He served in the South Pacific during World War II and in the Korean Conflict. He later retired from the Air Force as a Master Sargent after 20 years of service to his country. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 1170 and a long-time member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lillian C. Unger Brown; his children, John P. Brown, Gregory S. Brown, Caroline T. Drummond, and Mary Ann (Dan) Morrow; grandchildren, Danielle, Nicholas and Lilyanne Drummond, Shannon (Josh) Molina, and Molly Morrow; great-grandchild, Madison Molina.

Edward would like to express his appreciation to all of the Schmitt family and Rebecca Potham.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30a.m. Friday, March 15 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow later in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at 2:00-6:00p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

Memorial gifts in Edward's name may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now