|
|
Edward Charles Brown
Louisville - Edward Charles Brown, 91, of Louisville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on April 24, 1927 in Taylorsville, IL. Edward joined the Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Sigsbee, a Fletchers class destroyer, when it was disabled by a Kamikaze suicide plane in April of 1947. He served in the South Pacific during World War II and in the Korean Conflict. He later retired from the Air Force as a Master Sargent after 20 years of service to his country. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 1170 and a long-time member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lillian C. Unger Brown; his children, John P. Brown, Gregory S. Brown, Caroline T. Drummond, and Mary Ann (Dan) Morrow; grandchildren, Danielle, Nicholas and Lilyanne Drummond, Shannon (Josh) Molina, and Molly Morrow; great-grandchild, Madison Molina.
Edward would like to express his appreciation to all of the Schmitt family and Rebecca Potham.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30a.m. Friday, March 15 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow later in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at 2:00-6:00p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Memorial gifts in Edward's name may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019