Edward Cruse

Cadiz - Mr. Edward Barnett Cruse, age 82, of Cadiz, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on November 20, 2020. Mr. Cruse was born on October 18, 1938 in Bonnieville, KY to the late Roy and Mary (Ard) Cruse. Mr. Cruse retired from General Electric. He was a mason with Fern Creek Masonic Lodge #955 and a U.S. Army veteran. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents, brother, Manley Cruse; and wife, Edith (Parker) Cruse.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Malisa Morlen (Keith) and Ranee Nicoulin (Kenny); grandchildren, Kristan Lewis (Levingston), Courtney Ellebruch, Christopher Weddle, Tori Rodgers, Thomas Nicoulin, Joseph Nicoulin, Natalie Levy (Caleb) and Layne Morlen; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Pearl, Amelia Llewellyn, Ezekial Sental and Ezrah Ryan; and siblings, Vivian Coffman and Eva Lawson.

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) are entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Foundation. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
