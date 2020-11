Edward DinneganDinnegan, Edward H, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at The Enclave of East Louisville. He died of natural causes.He is survived by his: three sons, James, Thomas and Kenneth (Stacey); three grandchildren, Ryan, Laura and Megan; plus numerous nieces and nephews he loved very much.Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.