Edward Duggins
Dunnellon, FL - Edward Duggins, 84, passed away on Friday evening, March 8th 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He resided in Dunnellon, FL for the last 22 years.
Edward, son of Walter and Eleanor Duggins was born and raised in Louisville, KY. He was a long time employee of BF Goodrich. Edward was an avid golfer his whole life, who once recorded a Hole in One on the 6th hole at Shawnee Golf Course. He was a member of Hikes Point Optimist where he coached his son in baseball. Edward was an active member of St. Barnabas Parish where he served as an usher and a basketball coach. Edward was known to all as being incredibly generous, cheerful, caring, and loving. Edward would also be described as being the biggest University of Kentucky fan there ever was.
Edward, brother to sister Mildred (deceased) is survived by his brother Walter, his loving wife of 45 years, Joan, his son Russell along with his daughter in law Meghan and his two grandchildren Cailin and Liam. He will forever be in the hearts of all his friends and family.
There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL 34432. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. US Hwy 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangments are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon (352) 489-2429.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019