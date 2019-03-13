Services
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
7525 S. US Hwy 41
Dunnellon, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Duggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Duggins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Duggins Obituary
Edward Duggins

Dunnellon, FL - Edward Duggins, 84, passed away on Friday evening, March 8th 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He resided in Dunnellon, FL for the last 22 years.

Edward, son of Walter and Eleanor Duggins was born and raised in Louisville, KY. He was a long time employee of BF Goodrich. Edward was an avid golfer his whole life, who once recorded a Hole in One on the 6th hole at Shawnee Golf Course. He was a member of Hikes Point Optimist where he coached his son in baseball. Edward was an active member of St. Barnabas Parish where he served as an usher and a basketball coach. Edward was known to all as being incredibly generous, cheerful, caring, and loving. Edward would also be described as being the biggest University of Kentucky fan there ever was.

Edward, brother to sister Mildred (deceased) is survived by his brother Walter, his loving wife of 45 years, Joan, his son Russell along with his daughter in law Meghan and his two grandchildren Cailin and Liam. He will forever be in the hearts of all his friends and family.

There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL 34432. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. US Hwy 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangments are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon (352) 489-2429.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now