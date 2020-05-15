Dr. Edward Eugene Hord
1923 - 2020
Dr. Edward Eugene Hord

Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, formerly of Bloomfield, Dr. Edward Eugene Hord, age 96, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. He was born on December 28, 1923 in New Albany, IN, to the late Morris Tobias and Loretta Pauline Melmer Hord. Dr. Hord was a 1953 graduate of the University of Louisville Dental School and was a long time dentist in Bloomfield. He was a World War II veteran, was a member of the Bloomfield Lions Club, St. Michael Catholic Church and he loved to play golf. He was also involved in many other civic activities.

Besides his parents he was preceded by his wife, Nancy Joyce Hord.

Dr. Hord is survived by a son, Mike (Helen) Hord of Prospect, 2 daughters, Becky (Bob) Lugenbeal of Cox's Creek and Patty Hord of Cincinnati, 4 grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica), Bryan, Mark, Allison (Matt) and one great grandchild, Clarke.

Services for Dr. Hord will be private with burial in Moffett Cemetery, Milton, KY. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Nelson County Community Clinic. The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Rd, was in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
