Edward Francis McGuirk, Jr.
Jeffersonville - Edward Francis McGuirk Jr., 75, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Scott Memorial Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Lawn Co. Inc. where he worked as a Landscaper. He received his master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He is survived by his wife Annette McGuirk of Jeffersonville, IN; step-son Mark Hack of Jeffersonville, IN; granddaughter Hailey Hack of Jeffersonville, IN; brother Paul McGuirk and his wife Mary Ann of Texas; nephew Stephen McGuirk of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Edward Francis McGuirk Sr.; mother Margaret McGuirk.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Disabled American Veterans
Charity.
Condolences may be made online at CootsFuneralHome.com
.