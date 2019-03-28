|
Edward H. Cooper
Underwood - 88, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1930 in Creston, Kentucky, the son of the late Everett T. and Beatrice (Redford) Cooper. Edward graduated from Liberty High School in 1948 and retired from General Electric in Louisville, Kentucky after 35 years. He served during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. Edward was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Cooper. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Peggy (Wyan) Cooper; a son, Eric Cooper (Melissa); four sisters, Priscilla Badgett (Tony), Agnes Cooper, Patty Emerson (Kent) and Barbara Goode (Frank); one brother, David Cooper; one granddaughter, Courtney Cooper and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 1:00 pm on Saturday at Collins Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 am to 1 pm Saturday. Interment will be in New Providence Cemetery in Austin, Indiana. Memorial Contributions to Scottsburg United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Foundation c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019