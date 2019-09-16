|
|
Edward H. "Tex" Ritter
Louisville - Edward H. "Tex" Ritter, 90, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Born in Louisville on October 30, 1928, he was one of ten children born to the late Cornelius and Louise Ritter.
Ed was retired from L & N Railroad, now CSX after 38 years of service. He was an Army combat engineer serving his country during the Korean War. He held a life-long membership in the American Legion Highland Post 201 and was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sarah "Sally" Ritter; grandson, Joshua Scott Jeanette (Marie) and a great-granddaughter, Isabelle.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to , Memphis, TN. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019