Edward Harry Steeger
Edward Harry Steeger

Louisville - Edward Harry Steeger, 96, entered into rest on Tuesday August 4, 2020. Edward was a WW II veteran who served in the Navy and Army. He retired from the Daily Freeman after 30 years of service. He is survived by his Nieces, Jan Steeger and Laurie Eijo; Nephew, Stanley Brooks; 4 Great Nephews and 1 Great Niece; 5 Great Great Nephews; and many cousins. His Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Inurnment at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky. His Memorial Visitation will be held after 9am on Thursday at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
