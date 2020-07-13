Edward I. McMichaelCrestwood - Edward I. McMichael, 76, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville. Edward was born on June 23, 1944 in Louisville, the son of the late Ira and Bertha McMichael. Edward retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years, a United States Airforce Veteran, loved working on projects around his home and in his yard, enjoyed listening to oldies music, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and UK fan. Besides his wife of 49 years, Elaine, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Stacy Renee' Akridge, grandson, Nicolas Akridge, sisters, Margaret Ludwig, Sandy Higgins, and will be missed by a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Ira B. McMichael Jr. A private service and burial are planned.