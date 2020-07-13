1/1
Edward I. McMichael
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward I. McMichael

Crestwood - Edward I. McMichael, 76, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville. Edward was born on June 23, 1944 in Louisville, the son of the late Ira and Bertha McMichael. Edward retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years, a United States Airforce Veteran, loved working on projects around his home and in his yard, enjoyed listening to oldies music, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and UK fan. Besides his wife of 49 years, Elaine, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Stacy Renee' Akridge, grandson, Nicolas Akridge, sisters, Margaret Ludwig, Sandy Higgins, and will be missed by a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Ira B. McMichael Jr. A private service and burial are planned.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved