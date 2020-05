Edward J. DeanClarksville, IN - Edward J. Dean, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away on May 4th, at 11:15 pm at the age of 93. He was laid to rest at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in a private funeral.He is survived by 7 children. Susan E. Parris, Edward Dean, Jr., William Dean, Alison Lane, Anne Schindler, Mary Pat Hisle, Miles Dean. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Dean. He had 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Tribute gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana.