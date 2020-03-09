Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Edward Schmackers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
760 Eastern Parkway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Schmackers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Schmackers Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Schmackers Jr. Obituary
Edward J. Schmackers, Jr.

Louisville - 62, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baptist Health East.

He was a retired electrical engineer for the Department of Defense.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward J. and Antoinette O. Schmackers.

He is survived by his wife Karen Allgeier Schmackers, son; Andrew Joseph Schmackers, brother; James A. Schmackers, one uncle, two aunts and numerous cousins.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church 760 Eastern Parkway. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to Autism Society 4340 East West Highway Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now