|
|
Edward J. Schmackers, Jr.
Louisville - 62, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baptist Health East.
He was a retired electrical engineer for the Department of Defense.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward J. and Antoinette O. Schmackers.
He is survived by his wife Karen Allgeier Schmackers, son; Andrew Joseph Schmackers, brother; James A. Schmackers, one uncle, two aunts and numerous cousins.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church 760 Eastern Parkway. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway.
Memorial gifts may be made to Autism Society 4340 East West Highway Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020