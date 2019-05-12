Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Jay "Ed" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Jay "Ed" Smith Obituary
Edward "Ed" Jay Smith

Louisville - Edward "Ed" Jay Smith, 58 of Louisville passed away on May 10, 2019.

His family will always remember their time spent with him at the lake house, fishing, cooking and being on the water.

As an attorney, Ed spent time volunteering with churches, as well as assisting with their legal matters.

He is survived by Leslie Smith, their daughters, Morgan Smith, Jayme McGrail (Patrick). Ed's parents, Chip and Jayne Smith, sister, Angie Moorin (George), niece, Samantha Moorin and nephew Michael Moorin.

Ed's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

Guests are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-8pm and after 10am the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: K.I.S. Foundation, PO Box 29, Glenview KY 40025.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now