Edward "Ed" Jay Smith
Louisville - Edward "Ed" Jay Smith, 58 of Louisville passed away on May 10, 2019.
His family will always remember their time spent with him at the lake house, fishing, cooking and being on the water.
As an attorney, Ed spent time volunteering with churches, as well as assisting with their legal matters.
He is survived by Leslie Smith, their daughters, Morgan Smith, Jayme McGrail (Patrick). Ed's parents, Chip and Jayne Smith, sister, Angie Moorin (George), niece, Samantha Moorin and nephew Michael Moorin.
Ed's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
Guests are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-8pm and after 10am the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: K.I.S. Foundation, PO Box 29, Glenview KY 40025.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019