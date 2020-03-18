|
Edward John Merkel Jr.
Edward J Merkel, Jr. 98, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Palm City, FL. Born on June 6, 1921, Ed grew up in Louisville, KY and attended Male High School. He graduated from Northwestern University and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Ed served as an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps of the United States Navy in the South Pacific, where he helped rebuild bridges. Upon returning to Louisville, he joined Dahlem Construction Company. During his almost 40 years with the company, he served a major role in the commercial construction restoration in the Louisville area and was promoted to President of the construction operations.
Ed loved his job and being involved in restoring Louisville's jewels that make the city what it is today. He used his talents for many projects in the area including renovations of Actors Theatre, Louisville Science Center, the Water Tower, and many Appliance Park projects. In the 1970's he led the construction of the Marriott, Derby Dinner Theatre and the Sports Center Complex in Clarksville.
Ed was smart, good-natured, entertaining, and had many good friends. When at a dance in 1950, he met Claire Ingram, of Jeffersonville, IN, and swept her off her feet. They were married the next year and have spent the past 69 years on many a dance floor. Ed was a great husband, wonderful father to his three daughters, and the best Grampa ever.
After retirement, Ed quickly transitioned from working hard, to enjoying his time with Claire, at their cabin in the woods, traveling, golfing, etc. In the 90's they moved to Florida to make Stuart and Palm City their permanent home.
Ed is survived by his wife Claire; daughters, Anne Merkel, Jean Miller(Gary), and Susan Hatfield; grandchildren, Lindsay H Wheeler(Clint), Michael Hatfield(Liz), Matt Miller(Tai) and Chris Miller; great grandchildren, Reagan, Garret, and Grant Wheeler, and Austin and Zoe Hatfield. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Alice M. Duerr, of Louisville.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020