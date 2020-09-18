1/1
Louisville - Edward Joseph "Eddie" Mitchell, age 39 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Eddie loved everything baseball and was an avid Louisville Cardinals fan. He held great affection for all animals and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Eubanks; and his grandfather, Bud Wade.

Eddie is survived by his father, Edward Mitchell; adopted parents, John and Sharon Grider; grandmother, Nancy Wade; brother, Coy Mitchell; sisters, Missy Mitchell, Monica Green and Nancy Lemme; aunts, uncles and cousins; his four-legged buddy, Sugar; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany Chapel, 3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, Indiana and also 8:30 am to time of service on Monday, September 21st. A celebration of Eddie's life at will be 10 am on Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorials may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
21
Visitation
08:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
