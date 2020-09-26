1/1
Edward L. Becker
Edward L. Becker

Okolona - Mr. Edward L. Becker, Sr., age 68, of Okolona, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Mr. Becker was born in Louisville on September 21, 1952 to the late Michael and Margaret (Cobble) Becker. He was an Army veteran. Mr. Becker was an engineer for CSX Transportation and retired after 35 years of service.

Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Wednesday from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
