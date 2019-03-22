Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward Lawson Jr. Obituary
Edward Lawson Jr.

Elizabeth - Edward Lawson, 72, passed away March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a Methodist by faith, retired Army after 20 years of service and 16 Years of service with the U.S. Postal Service, a member of the 1181 V.F.W Post.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Edith and Edward Lawson Sr., son Jason T. Lawson, sister Stella Gilmore.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Catherine L. (Viers) Lawson, sons Paul E. Lawson (Danyel) and Phillip Lawson (Brandi); sister Carol Haight; grandchildren Christopher Lawson, Stefanie McCook, Jacob Lawson and Brayden, Morgan and Russell Daniels, daughter-in-law Jessica Lawson.

Funeral service will be Monday at Noon at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway with Burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Visitation will be Sunday at 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
