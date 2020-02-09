Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Louisville - Edward A. Layer 80, passed away Saturday February 8,2020. He retired after 40 years from Williamette Box Company. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jean, 2 sons Steven and Christopher Layer, 2 brothers Donald and John Layer, 1 sister Judy Mason, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. Per his wishes Eddie requested to be cremated.
