|
|
Edward Leo Denker
Louisville - Edward Leo Denker 93, of Crescent Hill passed away at home on March 21, 2019. He left this world, as he lived his life, with family and loved ones at his side. Ed could not be without his wife whom he enjoyed a total of 60 wonderful years. He chose to leave this world and join Jean, who left just a few short weeks ago to prepare their home in heaven. His final days were spent in prayer and time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Edward was a simple man who lived his life in a kind and mild manner. As a teenager he had dreams of being a drummer and "hopped" a train to Chicago to play with the big bands. His biggest band moment was a stint with the Kenny Hale Orchestra. Realizing his musician dreams might not come to fruition, Ed enlisted in the Navy. A 2-day train ride took him to Bakersfield, CA where he trained and set sail from San Diego Bay, on the USS Salisbury Sound AV13. Ed served during WWII in the areas of Pearl Harbor, Okinawa, and Tokyo Bay.
After serving his country, Ed returned and went on to marry the "love of his life", his precious, Jean. He continued his passion for drumming, playing with his band the Dixie Cats. His music days lasted until he and his wife decided to start a family. Together they adopted four children and an extended family of nieces, nephews, and kiddos. Music remained a constant and Ed was known to pick up the sticks and drum out a beat, a memory for so many family members. In addition, the art of "playing the spoons" was taught to his children and grandchildren.
Music was not his only passion. In his spare time; between sitting at swim meets for American Turners, ballet performances, gymnastics, and basketball, he loved the trade of upholstery. Many a family member owned a piece of his classic work crafted with detail and precision.
Known as "Economical Ed" to many, "Mr. D" to the neighborhood kids, and Grandpa, he provided mentoring and fatherly advice to others through the years. He may not have earned degrees or doctorates, but his wisdom was immeasurable. Never one to raise his voice or his hand in anger, he lived his life in an honorable, mild manner. His genuine outlook was a model for so many to emulate.
Before retiring, Ed worked for 30 years with Bacons Department Store. After retirement, Ed remained a devout Catholic and continued his service to others as a volunteer for St. Anthony Medical Center, Sacred Heart Village, Caritas Peace, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth, and the Nazareth Home. Additionally, he remained an active member of St. Joseph Church, Butchertown, KY.
Besides his wife, Jean, Ed is preceded in death by his father William Edward Denker, mother Grace Belle Willis, sister Cleo Geneva Chaney.
Ed is survived by his children, Trini Lunsford (Sylvester Jr.) , Kathleen Bridwell, Jennie C Denker, and Brian Denker (Audria); grandchildren, Brittney Gorter (Kristopher), Brandi Bridwell, Jeremy Deal (Mala), Brian Timothy Bridwell (Dana), Sylvester Lunsford III (Brandy), Melissa Bridwell (Rob), Tyler St. Julian (Shelby), Siera Denker, and Alexandra and Jennifer Roth; great-grandchildren, Kobe, Hannah, Sylvester IV, Isabella, Kole, Grace, Maddyson, Maci, Kennedy, Kayden, Tyler II; numerous grand and great-grand doggies and friends, whom he called family, Natalie, Robert, Dereck and Clare Bridwell, Robin Proctor, Marvin Thomson, and the late Julie Beam Roth.
The family wishes to thank all those who provided support during the recent loss of their matriarch and now their beloved patriarch. We especially thank the Hospice team Melanie and Mary Alice (no last name is needed because you are family, see you derby). Their love and kindness made the journey for Daddy so much easier.
Edward was cremated and the family will receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with interment, of both he and Jean, to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Bereavement will take place following burial at the Original Denker Abode, 2707 Grinstead Drive, Louisville KY. 40206
The family wishes no flowers, instead expressions of sympathy can be sent to Mass on the Air, Catholic Charities, and Holy Spirit Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019