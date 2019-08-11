|
|
Edward M. Connolly Jr.
Olathe, KS - Edward M. Connolly Jr., 76, Olathe, KS, passed away August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by Edward M. Connolly, Sr. and Margie Connolly. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Connolly, his daughter Mary Hornbeck (Steve), and sons Branden (Shanna) and Patrick (Sarah) Connolly, his 12 grandchildren, and great granddaughter. Visitation will be Sunday at Cure' of Ars, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS from 2-5 pm and Monday 9-11am, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:30. Private burial on Tuesday. Details available from Porter's Funeral Home: porterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City or Serra KCK (serrakck.org) are greatly appreciated
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019