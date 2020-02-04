|
|
Edward O. Demyan
Yuma, AZ - Edward O. Demyan passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Copper Place Assisted Living in Yuma, AZ. He was born June 3, 1931, in Mansfield, OH, to Alex and Flora (Jonas) Demyan, the youngest of five boys. Ed excelled in football and basketball at Mansfield Senior High School and was a member of the 1949 State Championship football team where he also earned All-Ohio honors. He attended Northwestern University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1954. After college, Ed enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, KY. After discharge, he moved to Louisville, KY, where he started his business career working for Dixie Beer Distributors. It was in Louisville that he met the love of his life, Rita Mae Luckett. Ed then started Modern Beauty Supply Co. which he owned until his retirement in 2012. Modern Beauty Supply had stores in Louisville, KY; Elizabethtown, KY; Clarksville, IN; and Bloomington, IN. He was also a partner in Allied Scientific Instruments Co. in Louisville, KY.
Ed was a member of the St. Matthews Exchange Club, Northwestern "N" Club, and the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Flora Demyan, and his brothers Alex, Nick (Mary), George (Lindy), and Steve (Donna), all from Mansfield, OH.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rita of Louisville, KY; and his sons Mark (Julie) of Yuma, AZ; Eric (Melissa) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; grandchildren Alex (Bianca) of Phoenix, AZ; Nicholas of Yuma, AZ; Mitchell of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and Lindsay of Lake Havasu City, AZ. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Demyan of Mansfield, OH, and several nieces and nephews.
"Fast Eddie" was fun-loving; happy to tell stories and to joke with everyone. He was definitely one in a million. He was very proud of his Hungarian heritage and would break-out his scrapbook detailing his successes in sports to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed golf, fishing, camping, watching UK basketball, Northwestern and Ohio State football, and playing bridge and poker.
Following cremation, a funeral mass will be held at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church in Yuma, AZ, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:00 AM. A celebration of life will take place, after mass, at the Demyan family home in the Foothills. Visitation and interment will be held in Louisville, KY, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the at .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020