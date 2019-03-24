|
Edward "Ed" Patrick Quan
Louisville - "Edward "Ed" Patrick Quan, 73, passed away with his family by his side on March 20, 2019. Ed was raised in Chicago, to the late Edward L. and Alice C. Quan. Ed was a man of many professions, retiring as a substitute teacher, and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded also by a sister, Marilyn Fitch. Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Quan; and his son, Kevin Quan (Yissa Renteria); a brother-in-law; and, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 10:00 am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm."
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019