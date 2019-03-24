Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1000 North Beckley Station Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Quan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Patrick "Ed" Quan


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Patrick "Ed" Quan Obituary
Edward "Ed" Patrick Quan

Louisville - "Edward "Ed" Patrick Quan, 73, passed away with his family by his side on March 20, 2019. Ed was raised in Chicago, to the late Edward L. and Alice C. Quan. Ed was a man of many professions, retiring as a substitute teacher, and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded also by a sister, Marilyn Fitch. Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Quan; and his son, Kevin Quan (Yissa Renteria); a brother-in-law; and, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 10:00 am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm."
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now