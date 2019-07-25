|
Edward Pius O'Bryan
Louisville - 70, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Louisville, KY.
He was with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren until the end. He lived a full and happy life. Eddie was a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.
His wife of 43 years, Joyce Logsdon O'Bryan; and his daughter, Patricia O'Bryan Roberts survive him.
His funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 407 S Third St., Bardstown, KY with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Bardstown, KY. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019