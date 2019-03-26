|
|
Edward Raymond Weartz
Louisville - ("Eddie" "Winky"), 73 passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Charles Weartz and Clara Eleanor Fell and his infant daughter Tonya Lynn. He was a native of Cincinnati, OH and moved to Louisville, KY when he was two.
He leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 53 years Billie Jean Zimmerman, his daughter Melissa Deddens (Kurt) and son Edward Scott Weartz (Lori), grandsons Dane, Jack and Cameron, his furry sidekick Zoe. He also leaves behind sisters Gerri Ayers and Joyce Shaw, sisters-in-law Pat Schutler (Norman) and Beverly Clark (Kenny), many cousins, nieces and nephews and long-time friends the Potts Family.
He was a graduate of Durrett High School class of 1963. He joined the Marine Corps shortly after. He then decided to follow in the footsteps of his dad and uncle venturing into the plumbing business which he has been in the industry for over 50 years. He and Billie have owned and operated E&E Mechanical for 27 years where his children also work. He was also a retiree from Ford Motor Company Louisville Assembly Plant as a pipe fitter.
He is a current member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to volunteer and work the picnics. He was a past member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church for over 25 years. There he was Booster Club President, a football and baseball coach and used his plumbing skills on many projects at the church and gym.
Eddie was a family oriented man and had many friends whom he loved and cared for deeply. He was a hard-worker, good hearted and generous man that would lend a hand to anyone that asked. He was an avid UK fan who enjoyed attending and watching games with family and friends. He loved the outdoors and working in his beautifully landscaped yard, attempting to golf and watching his grandsons play grade school and high school sports. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him and will truly be missed. In Eddie's words "It is what it is." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218, on Wednesday, March 27 from 1-8pm. A visitation and funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stonelakes Dr. Louisville, KY 40299 on Thursday, March 28 beginning at 10 with mass to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019