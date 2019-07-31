|
Edward Roney Green
Louisville - Edward (Ned) Roney Green died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on July 28, 2019.
Ned lived his life to the fullest through his family, his music, his dogs, his travels, and his love of nature and history.
He graduated from Xavier (Ohio) University, the University of Kentucky College of Law and the University of Miami School of International Law. He was a licensed member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Florida Bar.
Ned was able to combine his practice of law with his love of teaching at the university and secondary levels. He especially loved working with English as a Second Language students, who never forgot "Mr. Green's" welcoming smile and would frequently visit Ned at his home, where his door was always open.
He was a devoted husband, father, granddad and brother. Ned had a wonderful sense of humor, a passion for adventure, and zest for family history, which he passed on to his children. He strongly believed that relatives of generations past both formed the ties that bind and live on in families present.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. W. Spalding Green and Mahala Lancaster Green, and two brothers, Gene Green and Joe Green.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean O'Dea Green; three children, Gannon Tagher (Rob), Ted Green (Megan) and Elizabeth Fanciullo (Derek); six grandchildren, Maggie, Mollie and Andrew Tagher, and Grace, Chip and Blake Green; two brothers, Dr. Spalding Green (Peggy), and Richard Green (Nora); one sister, Libby Haydon (Charlie); many nieces and nephews, who will fondly remember him as the lovable "Uncle Boots"; as well as several cousins; and Cadie, his lovable rescue Border Collie.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00am, Saturday August 3, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, August 2, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Kentucky Humane Society, Hosparus Health of Louisville, or Gilda's Club Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019