|
|
Edward Roy Foster
Greenville, IN - 70 years of age passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home in Greenville, IN surrounded by his family. He was born March 20, 1948 in Louisville, KY to the late Roy Edward and Anna Fay Kiefer Foster. He was a lifetime resident of Floyd County, IN, a 1966 graduate of New Albany High School, and was an employee of Louisville Gas & Electric from August 11, 1969 until his retirement on September 1, 2001.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Kepley Foster, son Jeffery Allen Foster (Larry Cochran), sister, Barbara Jean Wolfe, niece, Edith Kitchens, nephews, Gary Wayne Kitchens (Tammy), and Michael Christopher Wolfe (Andrea).
Visitation will be 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday in the Kraft funeral chapel with private entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019