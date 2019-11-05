|
Edward S. Carle
Louisville - Edward S. Carle (Ed), 73, died Monday, November 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Carle and Helen Sheffield Carle. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dorothy, and his three children; Ainslie Hayden (Jeremy), Caroline Hooe (Robert), and Paul William Carle (Julie), and eight grandchildren; Anna, Clay, James, Parker, Carle, Declan, Maggie, and Faya.
Ed graduated from Louisville Male High School where in his senior year he was Cadet Colonel and Brigade Commander of the school's ROTC Corp of Cadets. Ed was a competitive shooter in High School and College serving as Co-Captain of Male's team his senior year and Co-Captain of UK's team in his senior year. As a high school student he was also a member of the local NRA affiliate, Louisville Rifle & Revolver Club, where he qualified as a Junior Distinguished Expert in small bore Rifle. Ed was the third generation of Carles to attend Male High School and was extremely proud to see all three of his children graduate from Male.
Ed was a life long learner earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Louisville, School of Law, and was also a graduate of the United States Army Armor School. He served ten years in the US Army Reserves retiring with the rank of Captain. He was a member of the American Legion, a supporter of our veterans, and a firm believer that eternal vigilance and a strong US military are the best instruments for the preservation of peace.
Ed practiced law for 48 years concentrating his practice in real estate law and particularly government assisted affordable housing. He served three years as an Assistant Director of Law for the City of Louisville and as an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney after the merger of Metro Government. He was a contract attorney for the City of Louisville Department of Housing and Urban Development for fifteen years. In addition to the housing developments for the City of Louisville and Metro Government, Ed represented private developers, banks, and non-profit organizations in developing over fifty multi-family projects utilizing US HUD insured financing as well as US Department of Agriculture loans for rural housing in conjunction with Historic Preservation Tax Credits and Low-income Housing Tax Credits.
Ed was involved in civic affairs, the Democratic Party, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Movement. In 1966, at the age of twenty, he was one of the leaders of a group of longtime Butchertown residents who successfully rezoned from Industrial to Residential a substantial part of the Butchertown Neighborhood. The group then formed Butchertown, Inc. to act as a catalyst for restoring and preserving Butchertown as a vibrant historic neighborhood. In 1967 he was appointed to serve on the Mayor's Citizen Advisory Committee by Mayor Kenneth Schmied. Ed served as the first Board President of Butchertown, Inc. and continued to serve on the Board for many years thereafter.
Ed was a centrist Democrat and served in several campaigns for Democratic Party candidates. First, in Congressman Ron Mazzoli's election to Congress in 1970, and later as a member of Congressman Mazzoli's Political Advisory Committee. He served as Jefferson County Treasurer for President Jimmy Carter in 1976 and was Chairman of Mayor Jerry Abramson's first three campaigns for Mayor.
For 28 years Ed served on the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana serving as President of the Board three times. He served as its Executive Director for nine years overseeing the development and placing in operation of the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club and the Jeffersonville Boys & Girls Club. He also served as Administrator of the Kentucky Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc. from its inception in 2000 through 2012. Boys and Girls Clubs of America honored him with the Boys and Girls Club Medallion for unusually long and devoted service to the Movement.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stella DeWeese, Debbie Wiseman, Lori Burkhart and Hosparus caregivers for their extraordinary care and friendship which allowed Ed to remain in his home.
Ed was a life long member of Calvary Episcopal Church. All are welcome to attend a reception 10 a.m. Friday and memorial service following at 11:15 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 S. 4th St., burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorial gifts may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, , or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019