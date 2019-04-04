|
|
Edward "Allen" Schank
Louisville - Edward "Allen" Schank, 70, passed away March 31, 2019.
Allen was born in Louisville to the late Edward A. and Margaret Striegel Schank. He was a retired tool and die maker for Roller Die and Forming Company.
He is survived by his sister, Marquita Cooper and her husband Jimmie; two nephews, Aaron and Christopher Cooper; an aunt, Betty Striegel and many cousins.
"Uncle Allen" was loved by his family and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6th at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne Street, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Kentucky Humane Society or to the . Ratterman and Sons, Bardstown Road, is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019