Edward Summers
New Albany - Edward Earl Summers, 93, of New Albany, IN, passed away Wednesday morning at Baptist Health Floyd. Ed grew up in Danville, Indiana where he attended school through his junior year, and then graduated from Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at Butler University and his Master's degree at Indiana University.
Very proudly, Ed served in the US Navy Pacific Theater during WWII on the USS McDermut DD677. During this time, he was awarded three battle stars. He also served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Pictor AF54.
Ed began working as a teacher at Riley Junior High School in Richmond, IN, then taught math and physics at New Albany High School. He furthered his career as an engineer and eventually retired from Ford Motor Company. Following his retirement, Ed taught part-time at Ivy Tech and for Purdue at Indiana University Southeast.
Ed is survived by his two sons, Steve (Lisa) and Clay (Diane), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Dee Dee" Summers and his two sisters, Natalie Joseph and Sally Marcus.
Services will be held privately, and he will be buried at Graceland Memorial Park.
Ed was a past president of Ford Salary Retirees and the New Albany Lions Club. His family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lions Club Eye Foundation. (www.kylionseye.org)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020