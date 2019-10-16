|
|
Edward Thomas Underwood
October 12, 1947 — September 27, 2019
On Friday, September 27th, 2019, Edward Thomas Underwood, loving husband and father of 3, peacefully passed away at age 71.
Ed was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio where he graduated from Western Hills High School and met his future wife, Pam. He attended the University of Cincinnati and received a degree in Pharmacy. He worked as a Pharmacist and store manager for over 45 years at Walgreens. During his time in Cincinnati he also became a father to two sons and a beautiful daughter.
Although he retired in Florida, Kentucky is where he raised his children and called home. He was a friend to all he met, whether it was a neighbor, employee, one of the players he coached, or just someone in need. He had the most honest, trusting, and forgiving heart. He had a passion for coaching and mentoring and wanted everyone to reach their potential and beyond. This is what made him the husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach, and best friend anyone could ask for.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Eliene Underwood. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 45 years Pamela Marie Underwood, his brother Richard, his children Brian Edward, Adam Richard, Jill Michelle Kindrick, and grandchildren Ethan, Austen, Blair Marie, Gunner Thomas, Emma and Brie, and several great-grand children.
A celebration of life will be held at the John W. Black Community Center located at 1551 KY-393 in LaGrange, KY 40031 on Saturday, October, 19th from 2pm-4pm. All who knew Ed are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to North Oldham Little League, P.O. Box 713, Lagrange, KY 40031.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019