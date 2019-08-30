|
Edward Wilburn Medley, 89, of Louisville died August 29, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a devoted and loving husband of 67 years to his wife, Mary Eloise Lauyans Medley. He was born in Loretta, KY. He attended school, grew up and faithfully served as an altar boy in Holy Name Catholic Parish in Louisville, KY. He served in the United States Armed Forces. He retired after 37 years of service at General Electric. He was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, the GE Retiree Group, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #201, and IUE-CWA Local 83761. He was a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Edward; and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Lauyans Medley. He was a loving and devoted father to his daughters, Sandra Toon, Cynthia Amback, Patti Medley-Esposito, Lori Cushing, Gina Medley-Fochtman and Kay Medley-Cain; 21 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Joe Medley; and sister, Rebecca Breit.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019