|
|
Edwin Alfred Revell, Sr.
Louisville - Edwin Alfred Revell, Sr., 83, passed away on August 9, 2019. He was born in Hagerstown, MD, on April 30, 1936, to the late Donald and Janet Bartle Revell.
He graduated from Eastern High School and went to work for Philip Morris and then for GE, where he retired after 30 years of service. After retirement he decided to work another 20 years at Lyndon Mower Repair.
Ed was truly a kind and gentle man whose family meant everything to him. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and Pawpaw, who took great joy in making the grandkids laugh with silly jokes. He was a loyal U of L Cardinals fan. He loved dogs, Especially Blue, Tater, Ellis, and Luna. Ed's love was returned by all and he will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Jeanette Thompson Revell; children, Penney Dodge (Brian), Colleen Strand (Marlin), Todd Chandler (Sarah), Brian Chandler (Kate), Daniel Chandler (Gabe), Edwin Revell, Jr. (Ann), and Rena Laing (Andy); 27 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herb and Rich; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in passing by his sister Colleen Heuser and his brother Alan Revell.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 5 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 11 AM, at Springdale Presbyterian Church, 7812 Brownsboro Rd. Edwin will be laid to rest following the service at Louisville Memorial Gardens East Cemetery.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019