Edwin Augustus Crocker

Edwin Augustus Crocker Obituary
Louisville - 78, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche T. Crocker; daughter, Edwindra Johnson (Byron); children, Milford, Donna, John M. and Michele Reid; siblings, Annette C. Brown, Claude Crocker (Hope) and Arnold Crocker; host of grandchildren , great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Visitation: 9am -11am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church 1501 Louis Coleman Drive with funeral to follow at 11:00am, Burial: Monday October 14th at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2019
