Edwin Bea ElliottLouisville - Ed Elliott, 91, passed away peacefully at his home with family Wednesday, November 18, 2020.In his early years, Ed was a proud member of St. Cecilia's Parish and was a graduate of duPont Manual High School. He joined the US Navy, serving during the Korean War. Ed attended U of L Speed School of Engineering and retired after 35 years at GE Appliance Park. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.Ed met the love of his life, Mary, on a blind date while he was serving in the Navy. Mary and Ed loved to travel, go to shows, listen to music, and simply just being together. They were blessed with a life of wonder in their faith and family.Ed enjoyed playing golf, reading, writing, and attending his grandchildren's many sporting events, recitals and plays. He loved to learn and discuss ideas and theories with his family and friends. He wrote many personal essays and frequently submitted letters to the Courier-Journal; his family will miss his "Op-Ed's".Ed lovingly supported his family in every goal they pursued. He was always thinking of others. His caring and constant support will be missed but he will be remembered for his wonderful analytical skills and his ability to see good in any situation.Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Agnes Ruzanka; his parents, Charles and Cliffie Mae Elliott; and his sister, Dolores Powell.He is survived by his children Stephanie Godsell (Britt), Elaine Wright (John), Suzanne Bracksieck (Albert), Eddie Jr (Laurie); his very special grandchildren Elliott, Gretchen (Alex), Alexander (Danae), Clara, Madeline (Will), Alexa (Nic), Evan (Caroline), Mackenzie, and Emerson; great-grandsons, Owen and Mason; his brothers, Jim (Pat) and Jerry (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Needleman and his wonderful staff who cared for Ed during his lifetime.Services for Ed will be held privately for the family with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, WHAS Crusade for Children, or St Patrick Catholic Church.