Edwin Benjamin Jenkins Sr.



Edwin Benjamin Jenkins Sr., born March 3, 1939 in Schenectady, NY, passed peacefully June 29th, 2020. He died of old age, specifically by congestive heart failure. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter Pineo Jenkins Sr. and Rowena Rae Jenkins.



Loving father and father-in-law to Elizabeth (Thadd) Dillon of Louisville, Edwin B. Jenkins Jr. (Julie) of Colorado and Katherine Jenkins of Wisconsin. Loving "Deeda" to Gus and Leo Dillon and Hazel and Theo Jenkins. Survived by brothers Peter (Laurel) and John Jenkins and nieces and nephews (Kim, Karin, Peter and Nelson). Survived by lifelong friend Kate Oldham Keller.



After too much time alone in the hospital for renal failure and subsequent rehab (no visitation due to coronavirus pandemic) his daughters were able to be with him for the week preceding his death. Comforted by pictures of loved ones, occasional Robert Frost poetry, Sandy Neck stones, requested songs and a bouquet of daisies and Echinacea, he was also honored with much peace and quiet, and prayers from the "Loretto Nun" as requested. Ed was a good and courageous man who helped a lot of people. He lived a memorable and meaningful life.



He had the strength to be true to himself. He divorced the love of his life Kate to honor his identity as a gay man. He had the good fortune to meet the second love of his life and lost Bob soon after.



Ed maintained sobriety for over 35 years and was loved by many in the AA community. Today many people in the AA community find solace in the words "What would Ed do?"



He was active in the Mankind Project in Louisville and Cape Cod. His personal life was changed as an initiate and he continued to support the lives of many others as staff.



If indeed death happens as Ed believed, his spirit will likely be felt on Cape Cod, a place he loved and spoke of with enthusiasm and heart.



A formal life celebration will not be held until family and friends can gather together closely. In the interim, in honor of Ed please smile and listen to strangers; pause to enjoy the simple beauty of the natural world; and, dance and sing along to the following songs - Frank Sinatra "My Way", "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, Elvis Presley singing "In the Garden" and The Byrds "Turn! Turn! Turn!.



In memory of Ed, donations can be made to Friends of Barnstable Harbor, Sandy Neck Preserve or Mankind Project.



We leave you with these words, the last words he received from his children and the phrase he used for saying goodbye, "Watch out for the other driver."



[For those interested in participating in a celebration, please email us at deedajenkins@gmail.com]









