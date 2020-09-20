Edwin CalldemeierLOUISVILLE - Edwin Calldemeier, 81, of Louisville passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Baptist Health.He was a member of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ.He was preceded in death by his parents, Huston and Nora Calldemeier.Survivors include a host of dear friends.Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Tuesday.Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus.