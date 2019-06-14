Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Louisville - Edwin Earl Wellinghurst, age 90, went to his heavenly home on June 12, 2019. Edwin, "Eb" was an army veteran stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling with his wife, Alvah. They have been married for 68 wonderful years. Both have been members at Wildwood Country Club for many years, where they made many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, including three Goddaughters, Sandy Childers (Dannie), Pat Larkin, and Brenda Firquin (Rod). The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 16 from 4-8pm. Funeral service will be on Monday, June 17 at 12:00 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019
