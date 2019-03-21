|
Edwin Eugene Schottenstein
Louisville - Edwin Eugene Schottenstein, age 78, passed away on March 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Melva Lee Schottenstein; parents, Abraham and Betty Schottenstein; brother, Melvin Schottenstein; sister, Shirley Sacks; and daughter-in-law, Sara Schottenstein. Survived by his sons, Michael (Judy), Jeffrey, and Douglas; grandchildren, Gabriel, Jonah, Adam, Abigail and Daniel; and devoted friend & companion, Barbara McAllister. Edwin grew up in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and his law degree from The Louis D. Brandeis School of Law in Louisville, Kentucky. He resided in Louisville until 1982 when he returned with his family to Columbus. He was a former judge and maintained his legal practice full-time until the very end of his life. He was President, Secretary and Vice President of Law Alumni Foundation University of Louisville School of Law; published a number of articles in his field; was a member of the American, Columbus, Ohio State, Louisville and Kentucky Bar Associations; achieved Diplomate status with The National Trial Lawyers Association; and was listed in the 2016 Top Lawyers In Central Ohio by Columbus CEO Magazine. Ed enjoyed his family, his work and a good Sherlock Holmes movie. He will be dearly missed. Funeral service were on Tuesday, March 19 at Epstein Memorial Chapel in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to The James Cancer Hospital www.giveto.osu.edu . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019