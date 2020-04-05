Services
1958 - 2020
Edwin H. David Obituary
Edwin H. David

Louisville - Edwin H. David, 61, died on Friday April 3. He was born on November 3, 1958. Eddie attended Atherton High School and Bellarmine College.

He was predeceased by his parents, Simon and Emmy Kate David. He is survived by his sister, Peggy von Werdt and brother-in-law, Nicolas of Bern, Switzerland and brother, Stanley and sister-in-law, Kimberlee of Alpharetta, GA. He leaves his nephews, Alexander and Benjamin of Bern, Switzerland and Graham and Benjamin of Alpharetta GA.

A memorial service will be held in Louisville at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the donor's choice of charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
