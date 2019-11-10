Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Huettig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Joseph Huettig


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Joseph Huettig Obituary
Edwin Joseph Huettig

Louisville - Edwin Joseph Huettig, 75, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Westport Place surrounded by his family.

He was born March 24, 1944 in Pewee Valley, KY a son of Conrad E. Huettig and Anine Bodner Huettig. Edwin was a graduate of Butler High School.

Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Edwin was a decorated soldier receiving the Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

He met the love of his life, Frances Josephine Lang. They married December 18, 1970 and were together for over 42 years until her untimely death in November 2013.

Edwin was the former Owner and President of Graft-Pell Company Inc. which distributed industrial supplies to many companies and still does today. He was a member of Middletown V.F.W. #1170 and was Catholic by faith.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Conrad Huettig.

Edwin is survived by his children, Christian (Sue) Huettig and Andrea Ayers (Sean); four grandchildren, Trinity and Troy Ayers and Tyler Huettig (Paige Prokof), Trevor Huettig and his beloved dog, Gravy. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael C. (Doris) Huettig, Greg (Cindy) Huettig, Kenneth (Penny) Chumbley and Antionette Cogan (Kevin) and many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

A celebration of Edwin's life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to .

Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -