Edwin Joseph Huettig
Louisville - Edwin Joseph Huettig, 75, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Westport Place surrounded by his family.
He was born March 24, 1944 in Pewee Valley, KY a son of Conrad E. Huettig and Anine Bodner Huettig. Edwin was a graduate of Butler High School.
Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Edwin was a decorated soldier receiving the Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
He met the love of his life, Frances Josephine Lang. They married December 18, 1970 and were together for over 42 years until her untimely death in November 2013.
Edwin was the former Owner and President of Graft-Pell Company Inc. which distributed industrial supplies to many companies and still does today. He was a member of Middletown V.F.W. #1170 and was Catholic by faith.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Conrad Huettig.
Edwin is survived by his children, Christian (Sue) Huettig and Andrea Ayers (Sean); four grandchildren, Trinity and Troy Ayers and Tyler Huettig (Paige Prokof), Trevor Huettig and his beloved dog, Gravy. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael C. (Doris) Huettig, Greg (Cindy) Huettig, Kenneth (Penny) Chumbley and Antionette Cogan (Kevin) and many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
A celebration of Edwin's life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019