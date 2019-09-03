|
Edwin Lee Hickerson
Louisville - 71 passed on August 29, 2019 surrounded by a loving family. He was deacon and member of First Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by a loving wife of 54 years Deloris J. Hickerson, 5 children, 11 grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation from 11-1 PM with services to follow at 1PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his church 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019