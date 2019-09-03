Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Trinity Baptist Church
1506 Spring Street
Jeffersonville, KY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
First Trinity Baptist Church
1506 Spring Street
Jeffersonville, KY
View Map
Edwin Lee Hickerson Obituary
Edwin Lee Hickerson

Louisville - 71 passed on August 29, 2019 surrounded by a loving family. He was deacon and member of First Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by a loving wife of 54 years Deloris J. Hickerson, 5 children, 11 grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation from 11-1 PM with services to follow at 1PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his church 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
