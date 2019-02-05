Services
Edwin M. Dorman Obituary
Edwin M. Dorman

Sellersburg, Indiana - Edwin M. Dorman, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany, Indiana.Mr. Dorman retired from the Boise Cascade Company (a manufacturing company for Pillsbury) located in New Albany where he was the manager of production scheduling. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the services at the funeral home. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the exceptional care Mr. Dorman received from SonBlest Elder Care of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crusade for Children (520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
