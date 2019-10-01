|
Judge Edwin P. Abell
Campbellsville - Judge Edwin P. Abell of Campbellsville, died Monday, September 30, 2019. Age: 78
Edwin graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 1965 as their first recipient of a Juris Doctorate Degree.
He retired as District Judge of the 11th Judicial District after 18 years on the bench.
Ed was former President of the Kentucky Cemetery Association and Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. He was the founding member of Crossroads Developers, a former member of the Taylor Regional Hospital Board and served in the Kentucky Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Elizabeth Patterson (Pat) Abell; one daughter, Alyson Abell Thompson and husband, Dale Thompson of Summersville, Kentucky; one son, Shaun Patterson Abell and his fiancée, Michelle Hollen Yaden of Bardstown, Kentucky; one grandson, Payton Thompson and wife, Hayley of Summersville, Kentucky and one granddaughter, Haley Jean Abell of Bardstown, Kentucky; special cousins, Doug & Kathleen Tucker of Campbellsville; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Jane Cornett of the Episcopal Church Home for her excellent care.
VISITATION: 5:00 - 8:00 Thursday at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home and after 11:00 A.M., Friday at our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
FUNERAL SERVICE: 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Campbellsville
ENTOMBMENT: Family Estate at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens
EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED TO BE DONATIONS TO
THE TAYLOR COUNTY SPCA at PO BOX 1301, Campbellsville, KY 42718. OR HOME FOR THE INNOCENTS
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019