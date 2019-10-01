Services
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
For more information about
Edwin Abell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Campbellsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Campbellsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Abell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judge Edwin P. Abell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judge Edwin P. Abell Obituary
Judge Edwin P. Abell

Campbellsville - Judge Edwin P. Abell of Campbellsville, died Monday, September 30, 2019. Age: 78

Edwin graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 1965 as their first recipient of a Juris Doctorate Degree.

He retired as District Judge of the 11th Judicial District after 18 years on the bench.

Ed was former President of the Kentucky Cemetery Association and Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. He was the founding member of Crossroads Developers, a former member of the Taylor Regional Hospital Board and served in the Kentucky Army Reserve.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Elizabeth Patterson (Pat) Abell; one daughter, Alyson Abell Thompson and husband, Dale Thompson of Summersville, Kentucky; one son, Shaun Patterson Abell and his fiancée, Michelle Hollen Yaden of Bardstown, Kentucky; one grandson, Payton Thompson and wife, Hayley of Summersville, Kentucky and one granddaughter, Haley Jean Abell of Bardstown, Kentucky; special cousins, Doug & Kathleen Tucker of Campbellsville; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Jane Cornett of the Episcopal Church Home for her excellent care.

VISITATION: 5:00 - 8:00 Thursday at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home and after 11:00 A.M., Friday at our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

FUNERAL SERVICE: 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Campbellsville

ENTOMBMENT: Family Estate at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens

EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED TO BE DONATIONS TO

THE TAYLOR COUNTY SPCA at PO BOX 1301, Campbellsville, KY 42718. OR HOME FOR THE INNOCENTS

Parrottramsey.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now