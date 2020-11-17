Edwyna Robinson Sweatt Young
Louisville - 95, departed this life Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a retired employee from H.J. Scheirich. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Earl A. Young, Jr. and a granddaughter, Jamila Sweatt.
Survivors include her children, Michael, Barbara, Linda Sweatt and Delores Short.
Visitation: 9-11 am Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home with services following immediately.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.