Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwyna Robinson Sweatt Young



Louisville - 95, departed this life Sunday, November 15, 2020.



She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a retired employee from H.J. Scheirich. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Earl A. Young, Jr. and a granddaughter, Jamila Sweatt.



Survivors include her children, Michael, Barbara, Linda Sweatt and Delores Short.



Visitation: 9-11 am Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home with services following immediately.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store